India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 126,872 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 2,081.27%.
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.
