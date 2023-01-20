India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 126,872 shares traded.

India Globalization Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 2,081.27%.

Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

