Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,675 shares.The stock last traded at $52.42 and had previously closed at $51.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $58,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 87.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

