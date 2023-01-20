InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.16.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.