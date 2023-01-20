Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys £150.15 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($183.22).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Simon Bourne purchased 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £149 ($181.82).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 85.32 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.37. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.38 ($5.39). The company has a market cap of £525.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.97.

ITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.29 ($4.81).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

