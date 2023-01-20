Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $21.42 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.