Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:RNA opened at $21.42 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
