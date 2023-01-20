Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,571,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,910. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $387,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Block by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

