Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $127,050.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $121.01 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

