Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 42,127 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,381,020 shares in the company, valued at $651,005,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,033,549.11.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.00. 300,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

