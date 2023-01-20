Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Sells $3,247,895.88 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

