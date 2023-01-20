Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MS traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,784,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

