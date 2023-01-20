Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 1,272 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $34,204.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10.
Myovant Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %
Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.89. 588,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,596. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.19. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
