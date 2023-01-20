Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) EVP Sells 8,274 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 287,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 179,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 871,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

