Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $1,442,000.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $1,440,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00.

YELP stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yelp by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Yelp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 242,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

