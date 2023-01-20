Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insignia Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

