InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 3.5%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.19. 44,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 45,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

InspireMD Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 321.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InspireMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

Featured Stories

