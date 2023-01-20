InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 3.5%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.19. 44,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 45,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The firm has a market cap of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.17.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 321.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
