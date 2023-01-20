Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 5.8%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.44 and last traded at 2.45. Approximately 9,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 291,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.60.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 3.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.95.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 176.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,541,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

