Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the December 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 3.93.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTR traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 2.54. 7,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,533. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.72 and a 12 month high of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.95.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 176.25 million. Analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

