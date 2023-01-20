InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.55 million. InterDigital also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in InterDigital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

