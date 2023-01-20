International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,687 shares traded.

International Isotopes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

