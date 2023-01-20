Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,484. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

