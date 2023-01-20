Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 66.2% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.