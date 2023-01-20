Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 66.2% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
