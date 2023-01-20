Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PEZ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

