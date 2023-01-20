Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Schaeffer Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $83,501,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 967,980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 55,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

