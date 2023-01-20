Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Schaeffer Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $83,501,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 967,980 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 55,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.