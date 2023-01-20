Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

