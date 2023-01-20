Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 2.4%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 20,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 22,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Ion Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

Ion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.