Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen Sells 8,280 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $328,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,812. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

