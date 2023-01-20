iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,280. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

