iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 197.7% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

