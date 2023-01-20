iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. 671,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,338,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

