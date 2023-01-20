iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,300 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 20,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

