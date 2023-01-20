iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 82,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,456. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAE. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

