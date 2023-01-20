iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.