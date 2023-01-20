iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1,020.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,907 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,289. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

