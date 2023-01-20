iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 471,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359,848. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

