iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,682,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.6% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,700,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.59. 37,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.03 and a 200 day moving average of $392.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

