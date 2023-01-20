iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

