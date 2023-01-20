iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. 67,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,608. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

