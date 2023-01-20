iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. 242,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

