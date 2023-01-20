Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.38. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $432.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

