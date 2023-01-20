Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.29 and traded as high as C$12.24. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 2,072,150 shares trading hands.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 21.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total transaction of C$157,010.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

