J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.90. 4,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

