J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

