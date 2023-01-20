J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82.
In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
