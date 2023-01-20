Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:J traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 485,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

