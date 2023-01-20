Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ JGGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

