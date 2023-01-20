Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

