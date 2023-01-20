Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$80.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total value of C$306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,539,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,442,282.40. Insiders have sold 282,980 shares of company stock worth $22,356,180 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

