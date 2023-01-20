Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,396.12

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.12 million and $52,396.12 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00232109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00715038 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50,855.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.