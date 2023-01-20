Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Down 7.4%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 857,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,667,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Jiuzi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 847.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Jiuzi worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

