JMP Securities Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $51.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ING Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of RRR opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

