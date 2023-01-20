Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

